Dharmendra turns 88: 6 times the 'Sholay' actor made headlines

Entertainment
Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 when he was already married to Prakash Kaur. He converted to Islam to marry Hema under Islamic law garnered considerable attention.
Even though Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Hema Malini which sparked controversy and media attention.
Dharmendra's first wife and their children Bobby and Sunny Deol did not accept his relationship with Hema Malini and their children Esha and Ahana Deol.
Dharmendra, known for his sporadic involvement in politics, has been the center of controversy for some of his statements on political issues which stirred debates.
There have been occasional legal disputes involving him such as property-related disagreements or legal battles, which made headlines and sparked controversy within the industry.
Dharmendra's statements or interviews in the media have stirred controversy due to his candidness or comments on sensitive topics, leading to debates and public discussions.