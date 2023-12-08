Entertainment

Dharmendra turns 88: 6 times the 'Sholay' actor made headlines

Marriage controversy

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 when he was already married to  Prakash Kaur. He converted to Islam to marry Hema under Islamic law garnered considerable attention. 

Affair rumors

Even though Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Hema Malini which sparked controversy and media attention.

Family feud

Dharmendra's first wife and their children Bobby and Sunny Deol did not accept his relationship with Hema Malini and their children Esha and Ahana Deol. 

Alleged political statements

Dharmendra, known for his sporadic involvement in politics, has been the center of controversy for some of his statements on political issues which stirred debates. 

Legal issues

There have been occasional legal disputes involving him such as property-related disagreements or legal battles, which made headlines and sparked controversy within the industry.

Statements in the media

Dharmendra's statements or interviews in the media have stirred controversy due to his candidness or comments on sensitive topics, leading to debates and public discussions.

