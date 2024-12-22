Vijay to Prabhas : Top 8 South Indian box office stars in 2024

Entertainment
Which South Indian stars dominated the box office in 2024? Let's find out...
Soubin Shahir's multi-starrer survival thriller Manjummel Boys made waves in 2024, earning 242 crores at the box office.
Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan created a buzz, earning 245.2 crores. He was among the stars who dominated the box office in 2024.
Teja Sajja's Hanuman also made a splash, earning 296.5 crores. He was among the stars who ruled the box office this year.
Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran did a business of 330 crores, placing him among the top South Indian stars at the box office in 2024.
Jr. NTR's Devara Part 2 made a bang, earning 443.8 crores at the box office in 2024.
Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of Time shone, earning 460.3 crores and solidifying his position at the box office in 2024.
Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD dominated the box office, earning 1052 crores in 2024.
Allu Arjun topped the list of South Indian stars at the box office with Pushpa 2, earning over 1500 crores in 2024.
Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check
Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT
PHOTOS: Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia's Instagram looks
Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine