Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine

Tamannaah Bhatia's tips for healthy, beautiful hair
Tamannaah Bhatia uses home remedies instead of chemical products
Tamannaah uses an onion juice and coconut oil hair mask weekly
Tamannaah uses amla and shikakai for hair cleansing
Tamannaah minimizes heat styling on her hair
Tamannaah eats a diet rich in protein, biotin, and iron
Tamannaah recommends oiling hair twice a week
