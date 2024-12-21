Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine

Tamannaah Bhatia's tips for healthy, beautiful hair

Tamannaah Bhatia's hair care tips

Tamannaah Bhatia uses home remedies instead of chemical products

Onion and coconut oil hair mask

Tamannaah uses an onion juice and coconut oil hair mask weekly

Cleansing hair with amla-shikakai

Tamannaah uses amla and shikakai for hair cleansing

Protecting hair from heat

Tamannaah minimizes heat styling on her hair

Healthy diet for hair

Tamannaah eats a diet rich in protein, biotin, and iron

Importance of hair oil massage

Tamannaah recommends oiling hair twice a week

Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's luxurious Mumbai apartment | PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Net worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Govinda Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star