Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Sara loves to travel

Sachin's beloved daughter Sara Tendulkar enjoys traveling. She frequently shares travel photos and videos on her Instagram account

A topic of discussion among fans

Sara Tendulkar remains a topic of discussion among fans due to her beauty and unique style. Fans are captivated by her style and beauty

Shared a post from the beach

Sara Tendulkar shared beautiful pictures and videos from Lizard Island Beach. Sara's beauty and style can be seen on this beach

Photo created a buzz

Sara Tendulkar sets social media on fire with her pictures. Fans are showering her posts with likes and comments

Fun in the sea

Sachin's beloved daughter is seen having fun in the sea in this picture. Her beauty shines through in the sea water

Striking poses

She is seen striking poses on the seashore, captivating fans. Her style looks very attractive

Fan invites her to Sydney Test?

A fan made a great comment on Sara's post. A user wrote, 'Come watch the India-Australia Test match at the Sydney Stadium again.

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT

PHOTOS: Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia's Instagram looks

Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine

Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos