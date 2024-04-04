Entertainment

Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was first choice for DDJL

Image credits: Instagram

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Release 28 years ago, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one of Hindi cinema's most iconic films.

Image credits: IMDb

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge cast

The film's cast included Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in key parts which elevated Shah Rukh to the stature of a romantic superstar.

Image credits: IMDb

First choice for DDLJ

However, it was revealed that SRK was not director Aditya Chopra's first choice to portray the lead part.

Image credits: instagram

Tom Cruise in DDJL?

The producers wanted Tom Cruise to play the lead role as the concept of DDLJ had a different story. It was that a foreigner comes to Punjab and falls in love with a Punjabi girl.

Image credits: Instagram

Rejected by Yash Chopra

However, famed filmmaker and Chopra's father, Yash Chopra, rejected the idea of featuring an international celebrity in the film.

Image credits: Instagram

Tom Cruise demanded high fee

It is also believed that Tom Cruise reportedly demanded a large sum of money to be a part of the film, which the production studio could not afford.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One