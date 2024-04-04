Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was first choice for DDJL

Entertainment
Release 28 years ago, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one of Hindi cinema's most iconic films.
The film's cast included Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in key parts which elevated Shah Rukh to the stature of a romantic superstar.
However, it was revealed that SRK was not director Aditya Chopra's first choice to portray the lead part.
The producers wanted Tom Cruise to play the lead role as the concept of DDLJ had a different story. It was that a foreigner comes to Punjab and falls in love with a Punjabi girl.
However, famed filmmaker and Chopra's father, Yash Chopra, rejected the idea of featuring an international celebrity in the film.
It is also believed that Tom Cruise reportedly demanded a large sum of money to be a part of the film, which the production studio could not afford.