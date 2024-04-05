Rashmika Mandanna turns 28: 6 films rejected by the actress

Entertainment
On April 05, Rashmika Mandanna will be celebrating her 29th birthday and on this occasion let us have a look at the list of movies the actress rejected.
Rashmika had to decline the role in 'Master' due to prior commitments and hence did not appear in this blockbuster Tamil action-thriller starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
She dropped out of 'Jersey,' a Hindi sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor since she believed she wasn't the proper match for the character, allowing Mrunal Thakur to take over.
The creators of 'Beast' Thalapathy Vijay's film, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, considered Rashmika for the female lead, but she did not join the project for a variety of reasons.
Rashmika denied a role in 'Game Changer', a Telugu film, for unclear reasons, preferring not to work with Ram Charan and director Shankar. Kiara Advani has been brought on board.
She also had to pass on an opportunity to work with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his untitled Bollywood film, the reasons for which were not disclosed.