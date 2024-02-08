Entertainment

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film grosses Rs 1 crore

Advance Booking

Early ticket sales for 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, appear to be moderate. 

Day 1 advance bookings

According to sacnilk.com, the film grossed Rs 93.66 lakh from advance bookings on its first day.

Opening day collection in India

According to the same website, the film has already sold 43,250 seats on its opening day in India.

Region vice ticket sales

Regions such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai have seen higher ticket sales and the film is scheduled for release in Hindi. Region vice ticket sales 

Central Board of Film Certification

The film underwent censorship, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) opted to delete a scene in which the characters get intimate, shortening it by 25 percent.

Release date

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directed and wrote the film, which will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

