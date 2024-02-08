Propose Day 2024: 7 Bollywood proposals that make us believe in Love

Entertainment
Bollywood is known for its iconic romance, and nothing exemplifies this more than unforgettable proposal scenes. Let's delve into six moments that make us believe in love
Jay's airport confession to Aditi epitomizes the race against time for love, breaking through security to sing his heart out at the gate
Bunny's poignant choice between dreams and love culminates in a heartfelt proposal to Naina, symbolized by a balloon and sincere words
Akash's classy proposal to Shalini at a wedding venue, where he had previously faced rejection, showcases his heartfelt declaration of love
Rahul's heartfelt proposal to Anjali breaks away from typical Bollywood endings, adding depth and sincerity to the romantic conclusion
Arjun's spontaneous proposal to Zoya in the middle of the road, presenting a precious ring, creates a soul-stirring moment that resonates deeply
Salman Khan's charming airport proposal to Naina leaves us swooning, as Samir's romantic gesture melts hearts with its sincerity and sweetness