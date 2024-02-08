Entertainment

Propose Day 2024: 7 Bollywood proposals that make us believe in Love

Bollywood is known for its iconic romance, and nothing exemplifies this more than unforgettable proposal scenes. Let's delve into six moments that make us believe in love

Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

Jay's airport confession to Aditi epitomizes the race against time for love, breaking through security to sing his heart out at the gate

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny's poignant choice between dreams and love culminates in a heartfelt proposal to Naina, symbolized by a balloon and sincere words

Dil Chahta Hai

Akash's classy proposal to Shalini at a wedding venue, where he had previously faced rejection, showcases his heartfelt declaration of love

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rahul's heartfelt proposal to Anjali breaks away from typical Bollywood endings, adding depth and sincerity to the romantic conclusion

Jannat

Arjun's spontaneous proposal to Zoya in the middle of the road, presenting a precious ring, creates a soul-stirring moment that resonates deeply

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

Salman Khan's charming airport proposal to Naina leaves us swooning, as Samir's romantic gesture melts hearts with its sincerity and sweetness

