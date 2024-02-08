Entertainment

'Lal Salaam': Here's how much Rajinikanth charges for 40 min role

Rajinikanth and his daughter, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam is set to be released this weekend.

A news report suggests that Rajini has paid a hefty fee for his lengthy appearance. It is 30- to 40-minute part in Lal Salaam, for which he charges per minute.

According to TrackTollywood.com, Rajinikanth got a hefty Rs 40 crore for Lal Salam. Note: Asianet Newsable could not verify the information at publication.

Lal Salaam is a sports drama that stars Vishnu and Vikranth, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

Aishwarya stressed the film's delicate issue, saying only someone with genuine humanity, like her father, would participate.

Lyca Productions' film will be released in cinemas on February 9, providing spectators with a unique cinematic experience.

Aishwarya's passionate defence of her father against online criticism shows their emotional link and dedication to meaningful movies, boosting enthusiasm for Lal Salaam's debut.

