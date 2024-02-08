Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour': Where, when, how to watch on OTT

'The Eras Tour' on OTT

Great news for all Swifties!!! Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is about to kick off its OTT trip.

Disney's post

Disney in a post on X said the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will feature "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs... but that didn't reveal what the songs are either.

Where to watch

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is a documentary film on her ongoing concert tour and will be available on Disney's OTT platform.

When to watch

The newly enhanced version of 'The Eras Tour' will be released by Disney worldwide on March 15, 2024.

What's new in OTT version?

According to Variety, one of the bonus tracks on the streamer will be 'Cardigan', from Swift's 2020 album 'Folklore'.

It will include five songs that were not included in the theatrical or digital releases.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' global box office

The concert earned USD 261.7 million at the global box office after its broad theatrical launch on October 13, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date. 

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' songs

The video was shot at the Los Angeles gigs of the superstar's Eras tour from August 3-5, 2023, and ran for two hours and 45 minutes, omitting five songs from the standard setlist. 

Professional front

Taylor Swift recently revealed her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which will be released on April 19.

