'Tejas' to 'Killers of the Flower Moon'-7 movies to watch this weekend

From Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killer of the Flower Moon,' here are 7 movies to watch this weekend.

Tejas

Slated to release on October 27, this movie is about the courage of an Indian woman airforce pilot 'Tejas Gill' played by Kangana Ranaut. 

 

Sister Death

The Halloween 2023 is around the corner. Nothings is better for a spooky wide for this weekend than "Sister Death," a horror movie to release on netflix on october 27. 

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Slated for October 27 theatre release, this movie is best for those who love mystery. It stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, and Sumeet Vyas in leads.

Cobweb

Another film for horror lovers, 'Cobweb' was released in in July this year. You can watch this movie on Lionsgate play in India from Oct 27. you can also rent it on Youtube movies. 

12th Fail

Another October 27 release, this movie is a journey of a 12th fail IPS officer. For a weekend watch this movie is perfect for those looking for motivation and inspiration.

Transformer: Rise of the Beasts

Although the movie was released earlier this year, for science fiction lovers "Transformer: The Rise of the beats" is a good option. It is available on Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio fans unite! This movie has recieved positive reviews in US and is all set to hit Indian theatres on Oct 27. Best option for a weekend watch.

