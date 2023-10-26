Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 9 actresses with new luxury cars

From Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor these actresses have recently acquired pricey luxury cars for their collections.

Image credits: Instagram: Alia Bhatt/ Shraddha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

After winning National award for best actress Alia Bhatt recently bought "Range Rover Autobiography SUV" worth around 3.2 Cr.

Image credits: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez also bought BMW i7 which is priced at Rs. 1.95 Cr.

Image credits: Instagram/ Jacqueline Fernandez

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently purchased a Mercedes Maybach S580 worth Rs. 2.69 Cr.

Image credits: Instagram/Kiara Advani

Taapsee Pannu

In the list of actress who bought luxury cars recently Taapsee Pannu has added Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 3 Cr to her collection.

Image credits: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor purchased Range Rover Autobiography which is priced at Rs. 3.43 Cr.

Image credits: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor

Pooja Hedge

Actress and model Pooja Hedge has added Range Rover SV worth Rs. 4 Cr. to her collection.

Image credits: Instagram/Pooja Hedge

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet bought Mercedez - Benz Maybach GLS priced at Rs. 3 Cr. this year in August.

Image credits: Instagram/Rakul Preet

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor recently added "Lamborghini Huracan" to her garage. She went to Iskon temple in Mumbai to do Puja for her new car.

Image credits: Instagram/ Shraadha Kapoor
Find Next One