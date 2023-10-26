Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 9 actresses with new luxury cars

Entertainment
From Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor these actresses have recently acquired pricey luxury cars for their collections.
After winning National award for best actress Alia Bhatt recently bought "Range Rover Autobiography SUV" worth around 3.2 Cr.
Jacqueline Fernandez also bought BMW i7 which is priced at Rs. 1.95 Cr.
Kiara Advani recently purchased a Mercedes Maybach S580 worth Rs. 2.69 Cr.
In the list of actress who bought luxury cars recently Taapsee Pannu has added Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 3 Cr to her collection.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor purchased Range Rover Autobiography which is priced at Rs. 3.43 Cr.
Actress and model Pooja Hedge has added Range Rover SV worth Rs. 4 Cr. to her collection.
Rakul Preet bought Mercedez - Benz Maybach GLS priced at Rs. 3 Cr. this year in August.
Shraddha Kapoor recently added "Lamborghini Huracan" to her garage. She went to Iskon temple in Mumbai to do Puja for her new car.