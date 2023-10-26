Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Bollywood films that celebrated the festival

Entertainment
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi are 7 Bollywood movies featuring Karwa Chauth sequences, showcasing this traditional festival in various romantic sequences
Karwa Chauth is celebrated in this multi-starrer family drama during the famous 'Bole Chudiya' sequence, which adds to the grandeur of the film
In this family drama, Karwa Chauth is celebrated by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan's characters. The festival scene is emotional and pivotal to the plot
Karisma Kapoor's character observes Karwa Chauth for her husband, played by Salman Khan, in this comedy-drama
Aishwarya Rai's character, Nandini, observes Karwa Chauth for her boyfriend, Sameer (Salman Khan), in this romantic drama
In this popular film, Karwa Chauth is celebrated in a song sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
The film features a Karwa Chauth sequence where Anushka Sharma's character fasts for her husband, played by Shah Rukh Khan
This iconic film features a Karwa Chauth sequence in which Simran (Kajol) fasts for Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and breaks her fast after seeing his face in a sieve through the moonlight