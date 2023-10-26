Entertainment

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Bollywood films that celebrated the festival

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi are 7 Bollywood movies featuring Karwa Chauth sequences, showcasing this traditional festival in various romantic sequences

Image credits: IMDB

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karwa Chauth is celebrated in this multi-starrer family drama during the famous 'Bole Chudiya' sequence, which adds to the grandeur of the film

Image credits: IMDB

Baghban

In this family drama, Karwa Chauth is celebrated by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan's characters. The festival scene is emotional and pivotal to the plot

Image credits: IMDB

Biwi No. 1

Karisma Kapoor's character observes Karwa Chauth for her husband, played by Salman Khan, in this comedy-drama

Image credits: IMDB

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai's character, Nandini, observes Karwa Chauth for her boyfriend, Sameer (Salman Khan), in this romantic drama

Image credits: IMDB

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In this popular film, Karwa Chauth is celebrated in a song sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Image credits: IMDB

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

The film features a Karwa Chauth sequence where Anushka Sharma's character fasts for her husband, played by Shah Rukh Khan

Image credits: IMDB

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This iconic film features a Karwa Chauth sequence in which Simran (Kajol) fasts for Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and breaks her fast after seeing his face in a sieve through the moonlight

Image credits: IMDB
