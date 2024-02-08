Entertainment

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

On February 7, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' box office collection dropped slightly. Siddharth Anand directs the film.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

On its 14th day in cinemas, the airborne actioner suffered a modest drop in revenue in India. Now all eyes are on the weekend to see if there will be an increase in numbers.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

'Fighter' has made more than Rs 300 crore at the box office globally and is still going strong.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

'Fighter' began its theatrical run positively over the Republic Day weekend. Despite declining weekday collections, 'Fighter' has fared better on weekends.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in theatres on January 25. The film garnered favourable feedback from all sources.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

The film is approaching the Rs 200 crore (net) mark in India and is anticipated to reach it in less than a week.

Image credits: Social Media

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

On Day 14, February 7, the film is expected to gross Rs 2.75 crore (net) at the domestic box office.

Image credits: instagram

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

The entire 14-day collection for 'Fighter' in the country is currently Rs 184.50 crore net. On February 7, the film achieved a total occupancy of 10.17% in India.

Image credits: instagram

'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

The movie is based on a tale he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One