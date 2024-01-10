Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan turns 50: 6 films rejected by the actor

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

There were rumors that Hrithik was considered for one of the pivotal roles in this cult classic directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, the role eventually went to another actor.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

There were rumors that Hrithik was approached for a pivotal role in this iconic film that starred Aamir Khan. However, the role was eventually played by another actor.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Hrithik was rumored to be considered for one of the lead roles in this comedy-drama film. However, the roles were eventually portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Swades (2004)

Hrithik Roshan was reportedly offered the lead role in this critically acclaimed film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The role eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

It was reported that Hrithik Roshan was approached for the lead role of Munna Bhai. However, due to undisclosed reasons, he declined, and the role eventually went to Sanjay Dutt.

