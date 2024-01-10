Kalki Koechlin turns 40: Dev.D to Shaitan; 7 best films of the actress

Entertainment
Kalki Koechlin known for her versatility, she has delivered memorable roles in films like 'Dev.D,' 'Margarita with a Straw,' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
Kalki played the lead role of Laila, a young woman with cerebral palsy exploring her sexuality and independence
Kalki gained widespread recognition for her role as Leni in this modern adaptation of Devdas. Her performance was praised for its freshness and authenticity
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Kalki in the lead role as a British woman in search of her father in Mumbai
Kalki delivered a strong performance in this psychological thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film explores the darker side of human nature
Although she had a supporting role in this multi-starrer film, Kalki's performance as Aditi was well-received
In this romantic drama, Kalki played the role of Aditi Mehra. While she was a part of an ensemble cast, her character added depth to the narrative
Kalki showcased her acting prowess in this drama thriller directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. The film, set in the 1970s, explores a family vacation that takes a dark turn