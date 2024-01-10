Lohri 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that feature this harvest festival

Entertainment
Bollywood films embrace Lohri, the joyous Punjabi festival, adding cultural flair to narratives. Explore glimpses of this celebration on the cinematic canvas
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film features a Lohri celebration in a Punjabi village, adding a cultural touch to the storyline
While not primarily focused on Lohri, this film does include a Lohri celebration scene, capturing the spirit of the festival
Based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, this film includes a Lohri sequence as part of the cultural backdrop
This comedy film starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol has a Lohri celebration scene
Directed by Anand L. Rai, this film has a Lohri sequence that adds to the festive atmosphere in the story
This film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, has a Lohri scene that contributes to the cultural setting of the story
This British-Asian film, directed by Gurinder Chadha, features a Lohri celebration as part of the cultural elements explored in the storyline