Lohri 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that feature this harvest festival

Bollywood films embrace Lohri, the joyous Punjabi festival, adding cultural flair to narratives. Explore glimpses of this celebration on the cinematic canvas

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film features a Lohri celebration in a Punjabi village, adding a cultural touch to the storyline

Rang De Basanti (2006)

While not primarily focused on Lohri, this film does include a Lohri celebration scene, capturing the spirit of the festival

Sarbjit (2016)

Based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, this film includes a Lohri sequence as part of the cultural backdrop

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

This comedy film starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol has a Lohri celebration scene

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Directed by Anand L. Rai, this film has a Lohri sequence that adds to the festive atmosphere in the story

Raanjhanaa (2013)

This film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, has a Lohri scene that contributes to the cultural setting of the story

Bhaji on the Beach (1993)

This British-Asian film, directed by Gurinder Chadha, features a Lohri celebration as part of the cultural elements explored in the storyline

