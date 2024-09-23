Tamasha to Thappad: Bollywood films that found success on OTT

Entertainment
There are many films at the box office that people don't like so much and they flop, but they create a lot of buzz in OTT. So let's know about those films
Taapsee Pannu starrer film 'Thappad' did not get the support of the audience due to Covid19 However, it was widely seen on Prime Video
Aditya Roy Kapur's film 'Gumraah' was not liked much by the audience. However, it created a lot of buzz on OTT
Akshay Kumar and Imran Hashmi's film 'Selfiee' fell flat on its face, but it got a lot of love on OTT
Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' could not do much at the box office, but people liked it a lot on OTT
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film flopped at the box office, but it got a good response on OTT
Kartik Aaryan's film 'Shehzada' also proved to be a flop in theatres. However, it remained at number 1 for a long time after streaming on Netflix