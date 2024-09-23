Entertainment

Tamasha to Thappad: Bollywood films that found success on OTT

There are many films at the box office that people don't like so much and they flop, but they create a lot of buzz in OTT. So let's know about those films

Thappad

Taapsee Pannu starrer film 'Thappad' did not get the support of the audience due to Covid19 However, it was widely seen on Prime Video

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur's film 'Gumraah' was not liked much by the audience. However, it created a lot of buzz on OTT

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Imran Hashmi's film 'Selfiee' fell flat on its face, but it got a lot of love on OTT

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' could not do much at the box office, but people liked it a lot on OTT

Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film flopped at the box office, but it got a good response on OTT

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Shehzada' also proved to be a flop in theatres. However, it remained at number 1 for a long time after streaming on Netflix

