Superstar Rajinikanth's favourite foods

Entertainment
It seems that Rajini never restricted himself from enjoying his favorite foods in his youth.
When he was a bus conductor, Rajini would reportedly smoke countless cigarettes before and after each bus ride.
Rajini reportedly drank daily during his time as a conductor. He is said to have enjoyed Mc Dowell brandy and VAT 69 whiskey, often paired with Chicken 65 as a side dish.
Rajini is said to be very fond of idli with mutton gravy or chicken gravy.
Rajini enjoys drinking chilled juice every day. He would reportedly have juice before going for shoots.
Rajini completely quit smoking in 2007. He also gave up alcohol after receiving treatment in Singapore.
As he aged, Rajini gave up non-vegetarian food and switched to a vegetarian diet. His vegetarian diet is said to be one of the reasons for his fitness.
Rajinikanth, who avoids salt, sugar, and refined flour, maintains his fitness through exercise.