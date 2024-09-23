Entertainment

Superstar Rajinikanth's favourite foods

Image credits: Google

Rajinikanth

It seems that Rajini never restricted himself from enjoying his favorite foods in his youth.

Image credits: Instagram

Smoking Cigarettes

When he was a bus conductor, Rajini would reportedly smoke countless cigarettes before and after each bus ride.

Image credits: Social Media

Favorite Drink

Rajini reportedly drank daily during his time as a conductor. He is said to have enjoyed Mc Dowell brandy and VAT 69 whiskey, often paired with Chicken 65 as a side dish.

Image credits: instagram

Idli Lover

Rajini is said to be very fond of idli with mutton gravy or chicken gravy.

Image credits: social media

Juice

Rajini enjoys drinking chilled juice every day. He would reportedly have juice before going for shoots.

Image credits: instagram

Why He Quit Alcohol

Rajini completely quit smoking in 2007. He also gave up alcohol after receiving treatment in Singapore.

Image credits: instagram

No to Non-Vegetarian Food

As he aged, Rajini gave up non-vegetarian food and switched to a vegetarian diet. His vegetarian diet is said to be one of the reasons for his fitness.

Image credits: instagram

Fitness Secret

Rajinikanth, who avoids salt, sugar, and refined flour, maintains his fitness through exercise.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One