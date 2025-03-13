7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also plays Holi with great enthusiasm. She celebrates this festival with her friends
Junior NTR will celebrate the festival of Holi with his family
Mahesh Babu plays Holi with his family. He loves colors
Holi is Kajal Aggarwal's favorite festival. She celebrates it every year
Allu Arjun loves the festival of Holi. He celebrates this festival with great pomp and show
Rashmika Mandanna loves playing Holi. She celebrates this festival a lot
Vijay Deverakonda's name is also included in this list. He plays with colors a lot
