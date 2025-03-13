Entertainment
Here is the list of films that Aamir Khan rejected that became blockbusters with other actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan etc.
Aamir Khan was the choice for the role of Rahul Mehra, which he turned down. Then Shah Rukh Khan took the role, and the film became a blockbuster.
Aamir Khan was first offered the lead role, but he suggested that Salman Khan would be a better fit for the role. The film later became a massive hit.
Aamir Khan was the first choice for the lead role, but he rejected it. Shah Rukh Khan took on the role, and the film became an iconic Bollywood classic.
Aamir Khan was offered the role of Prem, but he rejected it. Later, Salman Khan played the role, and the film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.
Aamir Khan was the first choice for the lead role, but he rejected it. Later, Shah Rukh Khan starred in the film, which received critical acclaim and appreciation.
Aamir Khan was the first choice for the role of Munna Bhai, but he rejected it. Later Sanjay Dutt played the role, and the film became a huge hit.
Initially, Aamir Khan was offered the role of Raj Aryan Malhotra, but he turned it down. Shah Rukh Khan took on the role, and the film became a blockbuster.
