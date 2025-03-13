Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh: 5 Bollywood Muslim stars who celebrate Holi

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is also included in this list. He also likes this festival very much.
Salman Khan likes the festival of Holi very much. He will celebrate this festival with great pomp.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also celebrate the festival of Holi with great pomp. They host a party at their home every year.
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist i.e. Aamir Khan celebrates Holi with great pomp. He plays the festival of colors with his friends.
Shah Rukh Khan likes Holi very much. He celebrates the festival of Holi with great pomp.
