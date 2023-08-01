Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with 'Pink', advocating feminism with Amitabh Bachchan. From South film industry to Bollywood, she has won millions of hearts.
Taapsee Pannu, a self-made Bollywood actress, comes from a non-filmi background. Her sister, Shagun Pannu, is also an actress. Both have earned their success independently.
The actress is called 'Maggie' by her parents. She earned the nickname due to her attractive and beautiful curly hair during her childhood.
Taapsee Pannu, once a Software Engineer, left her career behind to pursue modeling. Driven by her passion, she entered the industry and fulfilled her dream of becoming an actress.
The actress came under the spotlight after appearing in the talent show titled ‘Get Gorgeous which was organized by Channel V, which helped her to move into the acting line.
During her modeling days, Taapsee Pannu excelled and received numerous titles, including Safi Miss Femina Beautiful Skin and Pantaloon Femina Miss Fresh Face, among others.
Taapsee Pannu, the stunning actress, fearlessly performs her stunts without any instructor. Known for her dedication, she loves doing thrilling scenes on her own in films.
Taapsee Pannu started dancing in grade 4 and learned Bharatnatyam and Kathak. She won various inter-college competitions, showcasing her talent and passion for dance.
Taapsee Pannu, the multi-talented actress, has a passion for playing Squash. She dedicates at least half an hour daily to indulge in the sport she loves.