'Tom and Jerry' to 'The Simpsons': 7 popular Cartoon shows of all-time

These cartoon shows have become beloved classics, leaving a lasting impact on viewers of all ages and continuing to entertain new generations.

Tom and Jerry

This classic cat-and-mouse rivalry has entertained generations with its slapstick humor and timeless antics.

Mickey Mouse

Disney's iconic mascot has been a symbol of animation excellence and family-friendly entertainment for decades.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Mystery-solving with the lovable Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, and the gang has been a favorite for mystery enthusiasts.

Looney Tunes

Featuring iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, these animated shorts are comedic treasures.

Pokémon

Capturing the hearts of fans worldwide, Pokémon follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum as he trains and collects creatures to become a Pokémon Master.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This action-packed series revolves around four ninja turtles and their mentor, Splinter, as they fight crime and evil forces in New York City.

The Simpsons

A satirical depiction of the dysfunctional Simpson family, this show has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its wit and social commentary.

