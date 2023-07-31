'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT

Entertainment
These K-dramas offer emotional rollercoasters, touching on themes of love, loss, and resilience, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.
'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy drama that follows a cursed goblin's quest for redemption and love, with heart-wrenching moments throughout.
A mix of romance and thriller, this series revolves around a single mother facing challenges, love, and an unsolved mystery.
This emotional drama delves into mental health, complex family relationships, and the healing power of love.
A classic melodrama portraying the poignant love story of childhood friends, dealing with separation, illness, and fate.
A melodrama that explores the tragic love story between a top actor and a documentary producer, tackling terminal illness and lost chances.
'Moon Lovers' or 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo' is a historical romance with a tragic twist, as a modern woman is transported back in time, facing love and betrayal.