'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT

These K-dramas offer emotional rollercoasters, touching on themes of love, loss, and resilience, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Goblin

'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy drama that follows a cursed goblin's quest for redemption and love, with heart-wrenching moments throughout.

When the Camellia Blooms

A mix of romance and thriller, this series revolves around a single mother facing challenges, love, and an unsolved mystery.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This emotional drama delves into mental health, complex family relationships, and the healing power of love.

Stairway to Heaven

A classic melodrama portraying the poignant love story of childhood friends, dealing with separation, illness, and fate.

Hi Bye, Mama!

A bittersweet tale of a ghost mother's 49-day reincarnation journey to be with her family, exploring themes of loss and moving on.

Uncontrollably Fond

A melodrama that explores the tragic love story between a top actor and a documentary producer, tackling terminal illness and lost chances.

Moon Lovers

'Moon Lovers' or 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo' is a historical romance with a tragic twist, as a modern woman is transported back in time, facing love and betrayal.

