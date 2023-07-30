Entertainment

Kiara Advani: Here are actress's best on-screen chemistry

Kiara Advani has a huge social media fan base. Over the years, she has delivered outstanding performances in a number of successful films.

Take a peek at the actor from "Indoo Ki Jawani"'s best on-screen performances.

Her best on-screen pairs range from both the Bollywood and the Tollywood industry. 

Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal

She looked great on-screen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and their pair was appreciated critically. 

Kiara Advani-Ram Charan

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has been picking up steam as a result of fans' enthusiasm for the actors' chemistry onscreen.

Kiara Advani-Mahesh Babu

Their screen chemistry and presence in 'Dashing CM Bharat' was well appreciated and acclaimed critically.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Her on -screen chemistry with husband Sidharth Malhotra was loved and adored in 'Shershaah'.

Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan

Thir chemistry in the recently-released film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been well appreciated by fans and critics. 

Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan

She looked ethereal with Varun Dhawan in the family entertainer, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor

Possibly one of her areer-best performances, Advani looked the best with Shahid Kapoor in 'thr romantic starrer, Kabir Singh'.

