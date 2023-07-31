Kiara Advani turns 31: 5 times she turned heads with her glam quotient

Entertainment
Kiara Advani celebrates her first birthday post-marriage. Earlier the duo was seen leaving for her birthday vacation. Let's see 5 times see wow-ed fans with her glam quotient
Kiara Advani exuded elegance and grace in a mesmerizing pink organza saree. She paired the saree with an off-white strappy blouse adding to the glam quotient
She broke the internet with her red, thigh-high slit dress. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this sultry-red cut-out dress
In this statement, pure white off-shoulder body-con dress, Kiara Advani increased her hotness quotient when she appeared with her Kabir Singh co-star in Koffee with Karan
This sexy, yellow, off-shoulder slit dress made her look like a freshly bloomed sunflower
In this red, figure-hugging, off-shoulder, knit dress Kiara raises the heat and carries it off with equal grace