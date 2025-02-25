Divya Bharti Birthday: 9 unfinished films completed by other actresses

Entertainment
It's Divya Bharti's 51st birth anniversary. Divya gave many hit films, but after her death, some films were incomplete, which were completed by other actresses
Divya Bharti's film Dhanwaan was completed by Karisma Kapoor after her death. This film was released in 1993
Divya Bharti had shot many parts of the film Laadla, but she died before the film was completed. The film was reshot and Sridevi played the lead role
Divya Bharti had also shot many parts of the film Mohra. However, after her passing, Raveena Tandon worked in this film
Divya Bharti was also in the lead role in the film Dilwale. After her, Raveena Tandon played the lead role in this film
The film Vijaypath was a superhit. Divya Bharti was in the lead role in this. However, after her death, Tabu played the lead role in the film
Divya Bharti was also in the film Andolan. She had also shot some parts of the film. However, after Divya's passing, this film was completed by Mamta Kulkarni
Divya Bharti had also started shooting for the film Kartavya. Divya died before the film was completed. After this, the film was completed by Juhi Chawla
Divya Bharti was in the lead role in the film Hulchul. She had shot some parts of this film. However, later this film was completed by Kajol
Divya Bharti had shot many parts of the film Angrakshak. After her passing, Pooja Bhatt got the film and she completed this incomplete film
