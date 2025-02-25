[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party

Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her 33rd birthday on February 25th. On this occasion, we are going to show some saree looks of the actress that you can recreate
You can try a pink organza saree at your birthday party. To get a modern look instead of a traditional look, you can choose a sleeveless deep neck blouse
A pink chiffon saree is also perfect for a party look. A silver lace has been applied to the border of the saree, which has enhanced its beauty
If you want to carry a saree in a fusion look, then buy a saree of this style. The black shimmery ready-to-wear saree has a thigh slit cut. Pair with a bralette blouse
This Sanya look is perfect for all types of parties. The actress has worn a net saree with a golden tube blouse. You too can make a splash by completing the look
Sanya is looking stylish in a yellow saree. The saree has also been carried in a fusion way, not in a traditional way. You can also style a saree like this and go to the party
Lace has been patched separately on the pallu of the black saree, which is making it quite unique. By keeping this type of saree in your wardrobe, you can carry it on any occasion
