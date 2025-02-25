Entertainment

[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party

Sanya Malhotra Turns 33

Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her 33rd birthday on February 25th. On this occasion, we are going to show some saree looks of the actress that you can recreate

Pink Organza Saree

You can try a pink organza saree at your birthday party. To get a modern look instead of a traditional look, you can choose a sleeveless deep neck blouse

Pink Chiffon Saree

A pink chiffon saree is also perfect for a party look. A silver lace has been applied to the border of the saree, which has enhanced its beauty

Black Slit Cut Ready to Wear Saree

If you want to carry a saree in a fusion look, then buy a saree of this style. The black shimmery ready-to-wear saree has a thigh slit cut. Pair with a bralette blouse

Net Saree with Tube Blouse

This Sanya look is perfect for all types of parties. The actress has worn a net saree with a golden tube blouse. You too can make a splash by completing the look

Yellow Saree

Sanya is looking stylish in a yellow saree. The saree has also been carried in a fusion way, not in a traditional way. You can also style a saree like this and go to the party

Black Lace Work Saree

Lace has been patched separately on the pallu of the black saree, which is making it quite unique. By keeping this type of saree in your wardrobe, you can carry it on any occasion

