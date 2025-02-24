YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan to chose THIS person over Abhira? Read on

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai refuses to subside. Currently, the show depicts Abhira discovering that Shivani is Armaan's real mother
Now, the show will reveal this to Armaan as well. Armaan will then go to get Shivani. He will be asked to choose between Shivani and Abhira
Armaan leaves after hearing RK's condition. After this, Abhira goes to meet Armaan. During this time, Armaan decides to choose his mother
After this, Armaan will take RK to his favorite place and tell him that he has chosen his mother, not Abhira. Just then, Abhira will also reach there
In such a situation, Armaan will apologize to Abhira. Seeing their love, RK will end this condition. Now it will be interesting to see how Vidya and Kaveri react to this
