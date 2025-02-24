Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan to chose THIS person over Abhira? Read on

Abhira Discovers This Truth

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai refuses to subside. Currently, the show depicts Abhira discovering that Shivani is Armaan's real mother

This Revelation Happens in Front of Armaan

Now, the show will reveal this to Armaan as well. Armaan will then go to get Shivani. He will be asked to choose between Shivani and Abhira

This Person Sets a Condition for Armaan

Armaan leaves after hearing RK's condition. After this, Abhira goes to meet Armaan. During this time, Armaan decides to choose his mother

Armaan Will Choose This

After this, Armaan will take RK to his favorite place and tell him that he has chosen his mother, not Abhira. Just then, Abhira will also reach there

Armaan Will Apologize to Abhira Because of This

In such a situation, Armaan will apologize to Abhira. Seeing their love, RK will end this condition. Now it will be interesting to see how Vidya and Kaveri react to this

THIS actress was once India's richest politician; Check HERE

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Kajol, Ajay Devgn's Mumbai bungalow

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Anniversary: Know about THIS couple's love story

Padmaavat to Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biggest box office hits