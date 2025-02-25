Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Net worth, assets of the 'Deva' actor; Check

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor owns lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu worth ₹32 crore, Worli duplex with private pool, of ₹56 crore. He also has homes in Versova (₹20 crore), Andheri (₹3 crore)
He has partnered with multiple brands, charging around ₹4 crore per endorsement. For sponsored social media posts, his fee ranges from ₹20 to ₹40 lakh per post
Shahid owns a clothing brand, Skult, which is available on leading e-commerce platforms, catering to athleisure and casual wear enthusiasts
His impressive fleet includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Maybach S580, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, and Jaguar XKR-S
In 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput, and the couple shares a beautiful family life with their two children
With high-end real estate, luxury cars, and thriving brand deals, Shahid Kapoor enjoys a prosperous and opulent lifestyle
