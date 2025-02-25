Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Net worth, assets of the 'Deva' actor; Check

Image credits: instagram

Luxurious Residences

Shahid Kapoor owns lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu worth ₹32 crore, Worli duplex with private pool, of ₹56 crore. He also has homes in Versova (₹20 crore), Andheri (₹3 crore)

Image credits: instagram

Brand Collaborations

He has partnered with multiple brands, charging around ₹4 crore per endorsement. For sponsored social media posts, his fee ranges from ₹20 to ₹40 lakh per post

Image credits: instagram

Fashion Venture

Shahid owns a clothing brand, Skult, which is available on leading e-commerce platforms, catering to athleisure and casual wear enthusiasts

Image credits: instagram

Luxury Car Collection

His impressive fleet includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Maybach S580, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, and Jaguar XKR-S

Image credits: instagram

Personal Life

In 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput, and the couple shares a beautiful family life with their two children

Image credits: instagram

Affluent Lifestyle

With high-end real estate, luxury cars, and thriving brand deals, Shahid Kapoor enjoys a prosperous and opulent lifestyle

Image credits: instagram

