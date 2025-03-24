Sushant Singh Rajput's heroines without make-up looks revealed; Check

Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput appeared together in the film 'Kedarnath'. This is how Sara looks without makeup
Kiara Advani will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film 'M.S. Dhoni'. This is how Kiara looks without makeup
Sushant Singh Rajput appeared with Disha Patani in the film 'M.S. Dhoni'. This is her no-makeup look
Kriti Sanon appeared with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film 'Raabta'. This is how she looks without makeup
Sushant Singh Rajput appeared with Jacqueline Fernandez in the film 'Drive'. Jacqueline Fernandez looks like this in a no-makeup look
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput appeared together in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. She is seen in a no-makeup look in this
Sushant Singh Rajput appeared with Anushka Sharma in the film 'PK'. She is seen without makeup in this
Shraddha Kapoor appeared with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film 'Chhichhore'. This is her no-makeup look
