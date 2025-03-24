Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput dating history: Check full list of actresses HERE

Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput was first in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande. However, the couple separated after some time

Kriti Sanon

After this, Sushant Singh Rajput fell for Kriti Sanon. However, both never revealed it publicly

Sara Ali Khan

Then, during the shooting of the film 'Kedarnath', Sushant started dating Sara Ali Khan. But later, Sara and Sushant broke up

Shraddha Kapoor

On the sets of the film 'Chhichhore', Sushant Singh Rajput came close to Shraddha Kapoor. However, both never spoke openly about this

Rhea Chakraborty

Then Sushant Singh Rajput fell for actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, he passed away during this time

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Murder to Dirty Picture; Top 7 must-see films

8 most unlucky co-stars of Salman Khan whose films with him flopped

Did Avneet Kaur undergo plastic surgery? Here's what she said

Celebrate Emraan Hashmi’s birthday with iconic dialogues from his film