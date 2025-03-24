Sushant Singh Rajput dating history: Check full list of actresses HERE

Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput was first in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande. However, the couple separated after some time
After this, Sushant Singh Rajput fell for Kriti Sanon. However, both never revealed it publicly
Then, during the shooting of the film 'Kedarnath', Sushant started dating Sara Ali Khan. But later, Sara and Sushant broke up
On the sets of the film 'Chhichhore', Sushant Singh Rajput came close to Shraddha Kapoor. However, both never spoke openly about this
Then Sushant Singh Rajput fell for actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, he passed away during this time
Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Murder to Dirty Picture; Top 7 must-see films
8 most unlucky co-stars of Salman Khan whose films with him flopped
Did Avneet Kaur undergo plastic surgery? Here's what she said
Celebrate Emraan Hashmi’s birthday with iconic dialogues from his film