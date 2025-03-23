Did Avneet Kaur undergo plastic surgery? Here's what she said

Entertainment
Avneet Kaur started her acting career as a child artist in television shows. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mardaani'.
Recently, Avneet garnered headlines for her transformation look in a post on her social media account.
There are rumors of Avneet Kaur undergoing plastic surgery. Media reports have suggested that she has made several changes to her features.
During a conversation with HottieFly, Avneet Kaur reacted to the plastic surgery rumors.
Avneet Kaur said that she has 'grown up in front of the camera'; she finds it strange when people say she has changed a lot.
Avneet said that she was only 7-8 years old when she first appeared on screen. She said that it is natural for her to have changed a lot since then.
Avneet has denied any rumors of having cosmetic surgery to enhance her beauty. She has appealed not to pay attention to such rumors.
Actress Avneet said that she has not had fillers, but she takes care of her skin. She gets facials every day. She tries every possible way to keep it tight.
Avneet said that, I have not changed my nose or any other feature of my face. My features are already so sharp.
Avneet first appeared on TV in 2010 in the dance show 'Dance India Dance'. She debuted in 2012 with the show 'Meri Maa'.
