Did you know the late actor has land on moon for Rs 55 lakh?
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had an unbridled passion for astronomy and science.
He had acquired acreage on the moon's far side. The land he purchased is the Mare Muscoviense or the Sea of Muscovy.
Sushant Singh Rajput not only purchased a plot of land on the moon for Rs 55 lakh, but he also watched it via his telescope.
On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his room in Bandra, Mumbai.
The cause of death was determined to be suicide, with official postmortem records showing Rajput died of suffocation from hanging.
Various speculations have been around his death saying he was murdered and #JustiseforSushantSinghRajput still trends on X.