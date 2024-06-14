 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary

Did you know the late actor has land on moon for Rs 55 lakh? 

Passion for astronomy and science

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had an unbridled passion for astronomy and science.

The land's name

He had acquired acreage on the moon's far side. The land he purchased is the Mare Muscoviense or the Sea of Muscovy. 

Moon land price

Sushant Singh Rajput not only purchased a plot of land on the moon for Rs 55 lakh, but he also watched it via his telescope.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his room in Bandra, Mumbai. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The cause of death was determined to be suicide, with official postmortem records showing Rajput died of suffocation from hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Various speculations have been around his death saying he was murdered and #JustiseforSushantSinghRajput still trends on X.

