Shah Rukh Khan shared about how Gauri protected him by keeping quiet

Shah Rukh Khan's enduring love story with wife Gauri began at 18, the only woman he ever dated
Despite challenges like inter-religion love, they married on October 25, 1991
Shah Rukh credits Gauri for being his pillar, protecting him through mistakes and bad decisions
Rumors of Shah Rukh's linkup with Priyanka Chopra were reportedly a sore point with Gauri
Gauri described Shah Rukh's initial protectiveness as possessiveness, which evolved over time
They became parents to Aryan in 1997, Suhana in 2000, and AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy
Shah Rukh Khan's respect for women and open displays of affection have endeared him to millions
Their love story continues to inspire, marking them as Bollywood's enduring power couple