Shah Rukh Khan shared about how Gauri protected him by keeping quiet

Discover the untold secrets of Shah Rukh Khan's epic love story with Gauri, from teenage romance to enduring marriage—find out how they overcame every obstacle to stay together

Image credits: Instagram

Teenage Love

Shah Rukh Khan's enduring love story with wife Gauri began at 18, the only woman he ever dated

Image credits: Instagram

Overcoming Barriers

Despite challenges like inter-religion love, they married on October 25, 1991

Image credits: Instagram

Pillar of Strength

Shah Rukh credits Gauri for being his pillar, protecting him through mistakes and bad decisions

Image credits: Instagram

Scandal Rumors

Rumors of Shah Rukh's linkup with Priyanka Chopra were reportedly a sore point with Gauri

Image credits: Instagram

From Possessive to Protective

Gauri described Shah Rukh's initial protectiveness as possessiveness, which evolved over time

Image credits: Instagram

Journey to Parenthood

They became parents to Aryan in 1997, Suhana in 2000, and AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy

Image credits: Instagram

Romantic Icon

Shah Rukh Khan's respect for women and open displays of affection have endeared him to millions

Image credits: Instagram

Bollywood's Power Couple

Their love story continues to inspire, marking them as Bollywood's enduring power couple

Image credits: Instagram
