Kareena Kapoor was replaced by Aishwarya Rai for 'Devdas'?

Kareena Kapoor's rift with Sanjay Leela Bhansali started as she was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in Devdas, sparking public controversy and a lasting decision to avoid collaborations
Kapoor claimed Bhansali screen-tested her for 'Devdas' and even gave her a signing amount, but later replaced her, causing her significant disappointment
Bhansali later stated he never promised Kareena the role, explaining he needed to see her capabilities first before making a casting decision
Bhansali decided Aishwarya Rai was a better fit for 'Paro' after reviewing Kareena’s photographs, citing Rai’s aristocratic looks as ideal for the role
Bhansali mentioned that Kareena's mother and sister were present during the photo shoot and were aware it wasn’t a guaranteed role
Bhansali was surprised when Kareena publicly accused him of backing out after providing a signing amount, which he denied
Despite the fallout, Kareena moved on to sign 'Yaadein' shortly after the incident, but the rift with Bhansali remains unresolved