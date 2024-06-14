 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Kareena Kapoor was replaced by Aishwarya Rai for 'Devdas'?

Kareena Kapoor's rift with Sanjay Leela Bhansali started as she was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in Devdas, sparking public controversy and a lasting decision to avoid collaborations

Alleged Rift

Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali have a longstanding rivalry, starting when Kareena was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in Devdas despite having a contract as alleged

Kareena's Hurt

Kapoor expressed deep hurt and vowed never to work with Bhansali again after being dropped from the role of 'Paro'

Initial Agreement

Kapoor claimed Bhansali screen-tested her for 'Devdas' and even gave her a signing amount, but later replaced her, causing her significant disappointment

Bhansali's Clarification

Bhansali later stated he never promised Kareena the role, explaining he needed to see her capabilities first before making a casting decision

Casting Decision

Bhansali decided Aishwarya Rai was a better fit for 'Paro' after reviewing Kareena’s photographs, citing Rai’s aristocratic looks as ideal for the role

Family Presence

Bhansali mentioned that Kareena's mother and sister were present during the photo shoot and were aware it wasn’t a guaranteed role

Public Accusations

Bhansali was surprised when Kareena publicly accused him of backing out after providing a signing amount, which he denied

Career Impact

Despite the fallout, Kareena moved on to sign 'Yaadein' shortly after the incident, but the rift with Bhansali remains unresolved

