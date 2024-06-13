5 SHOCKING details of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fan's murder case

Entertainment
Fans call Darshan a 'Challenging Star'. On Tuesday, he was detained from his Mysuru home, along with his fiancée and co-star Pavithra Gowda and 11 aides.
PTI reported that police sources said Renukaswamy, from Chitradurga, made sexual remarks on Pavithra Gowda's social media posts, prompting Darshan to punish him.
Darshan engaged Raghavendra aka Raghu, his Chitradurga fan club convenor, to research Renukaswamy, they alleged. The victim's wife said Raghu picked him up near their house.
He was reportedly kidnapped and brought to a shed in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru. Darshan belted Renukaswamy in the shed as his aides beat him with sticks till he fainted.
In a wall collision, he broke many bones throughout his body, according to PTI. A stormwater sewer purportedly contained the victim's remains.
A food delivery executive saw dogs eating his body and called the police.
According to reports, the police told the court in their remand appeal on Tuesday that Darshan and Pavithra are not cooperating and hiding information.
Darshan's admirers are appalled that their idol might be implicated in such a heinous act. They were lathi-charged by police for gathering outside Darshan's interrogation.
According to state Home Minister G Parameshwara, the police can prosecute Darshan and other accused according to the law.