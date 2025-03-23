Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi will celebrate his 46th birthday on March 24, 2025. He garnered applause in theaters with his dialogue delivery. Here is some information about such dialogues.
"If anyone wants something, there is only one way to achieve it, work for it."
"Whatever happens, happens for a reason. And you will only understand that reason when you look at that situation with a different perspective."
"If you love your life, then understand your life to stay alive."
"Even today, this life has only one purpose: Money, Power, and Prestige."
"Nothing is permanent in life. What is today, will not be tomorrow."
"Until you believe in yourself, you won't be able to do anything."
"From today onwards, you yourself will be responsible for whatever happens to you."
"Do you think I am a normal person? I am not a normal person."
"It is important to think before making any decision, otherwise, there is only regret left later."
