Surya 43: Here's why Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya film stopped midway

Entertainment
Fans of South Indian star Surya are eager to see his forthcoming film 'Surya 43'.
As per sources, sadly the film has been halted midway and the reason behind this is unclear.
The reason behind this is unclear, but there is no chance of the film being created soon.
It is known that the film was supposed to be shot early this year, but for various reasons, this was not possible.
Sudha Kongara is directing 'Suriya 43' which is based on true events.
In addition to Surya, the film will feature several well-known actors.
Among them are several actors, including Dulquer Salman, Vijay Verma, and Nazriya Fahad.