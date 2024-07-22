Is Sania Mirza getting married to Mohammed Shami? Cricketer reacts

Entertainment
Since her divorce from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has been in the headlines. Sania and Shoaib's personal lives have long been public.
After their split, Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed and posted photos. However, their marriage was heavily trolled.
After Sania's divorce, reports of a second marriage circulated. Sania Mirza is reportedly marrying Mohammad Shami. These rumours made Sania the most talked-about celebrity.
Since both athletes are divorced and unmarried, many believed these allegations. Hasin Jahan and Mohammad Shami divorced, and that news was likewise big and in the news.
Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, addressed these rumours a few days ago. He stated that they were garbage and that Sania had never seen Mohammad Shami.
Mohammad Shami responded to these reports. He disclosed whether he's marrying Sania and told Shubhankar Mishra that it seemed unusual.
He advised meme producers to realise their role and avoid fake news. He condemned the report and stated unverified pages allow such behaviour anonymously.
He challenged them to tell proven stories. Mocking someone is simple, he said. Sania already addressed her breakup with Shoaib Malik.
She stated she always kept her personal life secret. She wished Shoaib well in the future. After divorce, she posted a new home nameplate that stated 'Sania and Izhaan'.