Suriya Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles of the Tamil actor

These roles showcase Suriya's versatility, which has solidified his position as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actors.

Image credits: Instagram

Gautham Subramaniam (Kaakha Kaakha)

Suriya's portrayal of an intense and dedicated police officer in this action-packed thriller earned him widespread acclaim.

Image credits: Instagram

Circus Sattapan (Pithamagan)

Suriya showcased his versatility as Circus Sattapan, a mentally challenged man, in this emotional drama, earning critical praise.

Image credits: Instagram

Velu Nayakkar (Ayan)

Playing a resourceful and daring smuggler, Suriya delivered a charismatic performance that connected with audiences.

Image credits: Instagram

Advocate Chandru (Jai Bheem)

The character of this legal drama and the incident itself is based on a true story from 1993. It is about police bias and state violence against a marginalised community.

Image credits: Instagram

Suriya (Singam Series)

His role as the bold and righteous police officer Durai Singam became synonymous with action-packed entertainment, making it one of his most iconic portrayals.

Image credits: Instagram

Mani (Ghajini)

Suriya's portrayal of a man with anterograde amnesia seeking revenge captivated viewers and helped the film achieve massive success.

Image credits: Instagram

Masss (Massu Engira Masilamani)

As a ghost whisperer, Suriya's charismatic performance added a unique touch to this supernatural comedy-drama.

Image credits: Instagram
