Suriya Birthday Special: 7 most iconic roles of the Tamil actor

Entertainment
These roles showcase Suriya's versatility, which has solidified his position as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actors.
Suriya's portrayal of an intense and dedicated police officer in this action-packed thriller earned him widespread acclaim.
Suriya showcased his versatility as Circus Sattapan, a mentally challenged man, in this emotional drama, earning critical praise.
Playing a resourceful and daring smuggler, Suriya delivered a charismatic performance that connected with audiences.
The character of this legal drama and the incident itself is based on a true story from 1993. It is about police bias and state violence against a marginalised community.
His role as the bold and righteous police officer Durai Singam became synonymous with action-packed entertainment, making it one of his most iconic portrayals.
Suriya's portrayal of a man with anterograde amnesia seeking revenge captivated viewers and helped the film achieve massive success.
As a ghost whisperer, Suriya's charismatic performance added a unique touch to this supernatural comedy-drama.