Project K: Why wait for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' has been renamed as 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Know why this film is worth the wait.

Kalki Avatar

A perfect blend of mythology and science-fiction as said by director Nag Ashwin. It will be based on Lord Vishnu’s Avatar ‘Kalki’.

Set in Future

By the glimpse of the film released on YouTube, it will be set in a futuristic timeline, where society has fallen into anarchy.

VFX

Since, the film is set in the future, where there has been a lot of technological advancement, we can expect to see a lot of visual effects being used.

Deepika Padukone

 The actress said that her character would be a "surprise" as it is something that "no mainstream lead has done before". She will be in the lead opposite Prabhas.

Prabhas

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Kalki in the lead. This never before seen new look has created a lot of buzz. It will be worth the wait to see him on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor will also be a part of this film in a never before seen avatar. The film would be Bachchan's first full-length role in a Telugu film.

Kamal Haasan

This film will mark Kamal Haasan's return to Telugu and Hindi cinema. It is definitely worth the wait to see him on screen after so long.

