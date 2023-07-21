Project K: Why wait for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film?

Entertainment
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' has been renamed as 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Know why this film is worth the wait.
A perfect blend of mythology and science-fiction as said by director Nag Ashwin. It will be based on Lord Vishnu’s Avatar ‘Kalki’.
By the glimpse of the film released on YouTube, it will be set in a futuristic timeline, where society has fallen into anarchy.
Since, the film is set in the future, where there has been a lot of technological advancement, we can expect to see a lot of visual effects being used.
The actress said that her character would be a "surprise" as it is something that "no mainstream lead has done before". She will be in the lead opposite Prabhas.
Prabhas will be seen in the role of Kalki in the lead. This never before seen new look has created a lot of buzz. It will be worth the wait to see him on screen.
The veteran actor will also be a part of this film in a never before seen avatar. The film would be Bachchan's first full-length role in a Telugu film.
This film will mark Kamal Haasan's return to Telugu and Hindi cinema. It is definitely worth the wait to see him on screen after so long.