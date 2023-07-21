Entertainment

'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT

OTT platforms are full of spinning horror films. From 'Conjuring' to 'Insidious', we know many names. Here are some of the underrated ones.

The Ritual

This atmospheric horror gem follows a group of friends who get lost in a Scandinavian forest and encounter malevolent forces that exploit their deepest fears.

Incantation

The movie follows Li Ronan who is cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

A chilling autopsy of an unidentified woman takes a terrifying turn, as a father-son coroner duo uncover supernatural secrets that challenge their beliefs.

The Wailing

This South Korean horror-mystery blends supernatural elements with a gripping storyline, as a small village is plagued by a mysterious illness and a stranger's arrival sparks terror.

The Endless

Two brothers revisit the UFO cult they escaped years ago, only to confront unexplainable and sinister phenomena beyond their imagination.

A Dark Song

A grieving mother hires an occultist to perform a dangerous ritual in an isolated house, seeking to contact her deceased son.

Hereditary

 

Directed by Ari Aster, it follows a family's terrifying descent into darkness after the death of their secretive grandmother, unveiling shocking ancestral secrets

