'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT

Entertainment
OTT platforms are full of spinning horror films. From 'Conjuring' to 'Insidious', we know many names. Here are some of the underrated ones.
This atmospheric horror gem follows a group of friends who get lost in a Scandinavian forest and encounter malevolent forces that exploit their deepest fears.
The movie follows Li Ronan who is cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.
A chilling autopsy of an unidentified woman takes a terrifying turn, as a father-son coroner duo uncover supernatural secrets that challenge their beliefs.
This South Korean horror-mystery blends supernatural elements with a gripping storyline, as a small village is plagued by a mysterious illness and a stranger's arrival sparks terror.
Two brothers revisit the UFO cult they escaped years ago, only to confront unexplainable and sinister phenomena beyond their imagination.
A grieving mother hires an occultist to perform a dangerous ritual in an isolated house, seeking to contact her deceased son.
Directed by Ari Aster, it follows a family's terrifying descent into darkness after the death of their secretive grandmother, unveiling shocking ancestral secrets