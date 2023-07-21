'Project K' to 'Star Wars': Films inspired by 'Dune' as per fans

Entertainment
Frank Herbert's 'Dune' novel (1965) has influenced numerous films, including 'Star Wars,' 'Mad Max,' and 'Project K,' shaping expansive sci-fi franchises.
Prabhas' 'Project K' poster draws comparisons to 'Iron Man,' and Deepika Padukone's posters hint at similarities with Zendaya's. 'Dune' has inspired other films too.
'Dune' inspired 'Alien,' creating a successful franchise. The Xenomorph's design drew from HR Giger's work on Harkonnen Castle, evident in the elongated skull resemblance.
'Dune' & Mad Max movies share dystopian futures, ravaged environment, and oppressive rulers, portraying humanity's struggle for survival.
Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' released just three years after the Dune novel, embracing its cerebral sci-fi and psychedelic elements.
Tremors draws inspiration from Dune, featuring Graboids, worm-like monsters terrorizing a Nevada town, reminiscent of Dune's iconic sandworms.
Denis Villeneuve's Dune sparked Star Wars comparisons, but Star Wars was inspired by Herbert's Dune novels, published in 1965, pre-dating the films.