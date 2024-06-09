 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sonam Kapoor turns 39: 6 controversial statements by the actress

Comments on MeToo

During the height of the MeToo movement in India, Sonam Kapoor faced backlash for suggesting that some allegations were made for "attention" and calling for due process.

Remarks on Nepotism

In a conversation about nepotism in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor's comments defending star kids and the industry's nepotistic practices ignited a debate. 

Twitter Spats

Sonam Kapoor's exchanges sometimes escalated into heated debates, drawing attention to her confrontational style of responding to criticism.
 

Veere Di Wedding Controversies

The film "Veere Di Wedding," starring Sonam Kapoor, faced controversies due to its bold portrayal of female sexuality and strong language.

Comments on India-Pakistan Relations

Sonam Kapoor made advocating statements for peace and understanding between the two countries have sometimes been met with backlash from nationalist groups.

Fashion Choices

Sonam Kapoor is lauded for her fashion sense, but some of her outfit choices have sparked controversy. 

