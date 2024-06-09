Sonam Kapoor turns 39: 6 controversial statements by the actress

Entertainment
During the height of the MeToo movement in India, Sonam Kapoor faced backlash for suggesting that some allegations were made for "attention" and calling for due process.
In a conversation about nepotism in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor's comments defending star kids and the industry's nepotistic practices ignited a debate.
Sonam Kapoor's exchanges sometimes escalated into heated debates, drawing attention to her confrontational style of responding to criticism.
The film "Veere Di Wedding," starring Sonam Kapoor, faced controversies due to its bold portrayal of female sexuality and strong language.
Sonam Kapoor made advocating statements for peace and understanding between the two countries have sometimes been met with backlash from nationalist groups.
Sonam Kapoor is lauded for her fashion sense, but some of her outfit choices have sparked controversy.