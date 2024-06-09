Ameesha Patel turns 49: 7 best movies of the 'Gadar 2' actress

Entertainment
On her birthday, we celebrate Ameesha Patel, known for her roles in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Humraaz,' and more, captivating audiences with her talent
Ameesha Patel shot to fame with her debut in this romantic thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a huge commercial success
A romantic thriller featuring Ameesha Patel, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna. The film was praised for its storyline and performances
This period drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India starred Ameesha Patel alongside Sunny Deol
In this drama film, Ameesha Patel starred alongside Jimmy Shergill and Jackie Shroff. It explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption
Ameesha Patel appeared in this historical drama alongside Bobby Deol and Rati Agnihotri. The film was set against the backdrop of the Indian Rebellion of 1857
This historical biographical drama starred Ameesha Patel alongside Aamir Khan. It depicted the life of Mangal Pandey
Ameesha Patel was part of the ensemble cast in this action thriller sequel. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and others