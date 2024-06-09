 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Ameesha Patel turns 49: 7 best movies of the 'Gadar 2' actress

On her birthday, we celebrate Ameesha Patel, known for her roles in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Humraaz,' and more, captivating audiences with her talent

Image credits: IMDb

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

Ameesha Patel shot to fame with her debut in this romantic thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a huge commercial success

Humraaz (2002)

A romantic thriller featuring Ameesha Patel, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna. The film was praised for its storyline and performances

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

This period drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India starred Ameesha Patel alongside Sunny Deol

Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar (2001)

In this drama film, Ameesha Patel starred alongside Jimmy Shergill and Jackie Shroff. It explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption

Kranti (2002)

Ameesha Patel appeared in this historical drama alongside Bobby Deol and Rati Agnihotri. The film was set against the backdrop of the Indian Rebellion of 1857

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

This historical biographical drama starred Ameesha Patel alongside Aamir Khan. It depicted the life of Mangal Pandey

Race 2 (2013)

Ameesha Patel was part of the ensemble cast in this action thriller sequel. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and others

