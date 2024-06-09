Is Shah Rukh Khan avoiding the paparazzi? Know REAL reason

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, the affable Bollywood star, is media-friendly. Do you know the Bollywood Badshah ceased appearing publicly and being photographed?
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was discovered to be unhappy at the media for covering his son Aryan Khan's incarceration.
Khan has avoided photographers since his son Aryan's 2021 drug case. In a recent interview, Photographer Varinder Chawla spoke out to Hindi Rush about a Pathaan actor call.
Khan's crew found him and sent him Pathaan after its 2023 release. He didn't like it because it violated his privacy.
Enraged, Khan called the actor's PR to tell them about the footage his crew took and that he wouldn't use it. He apologised on behalf of his colleagues for invading their privacy.
Varinder said SRK's manager called him after his call to thank him and say the star wanted to talk. After just 5 mins of talking, the father realized his love for his son Aryan.
He claimed SRK felt sad when people criticised his kids. He claimed that SRK was unhappy, and they complained that he never gave them images and covered his face.
He said SRK is upset at the media for hurting his son. SRK visited Aryan in prison. SRK was besieged by photographers.
Since this event, the actor has avoided paparazzi. SRK hides beneath masks and umbrellas and with his squad. SRK worked in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.