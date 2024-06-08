 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo

Ranbir Kapoor's recent photographs have lit up social media and are loved by netizens. 

On Saturday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim turned to Instagram to share a series of photos of the actor sporting his new hairstyle.

He wore a black robe with matching shades and looked as stunning as ever. 

What piqued everyone's interest was something else. In one of the photos, Ranbir Kapoor was seen showing off his 'Raha' tattoo on his neck. 

In November 2023, the actor and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl into their family.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen flaunting his toned body.

