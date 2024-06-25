Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor married longtime partner Anand Ahuja in 2018. Anand Ahuja is the Founder of Bhaane, a retail company, and the Co-founder of VegNonVeg, a sneaker store.
The actress tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in 2022. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker.
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles with her husband.
Married Jay Mehta, The Mehta Group’s Chairman, in 1995. Jay Mehta's family conglomerate’s diversified portfolio includes investments in cement, packaging, sugar, engineering.
Marries Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. After his brief stint as Managing Director at Disney India, Siddharth Roy Kapur set up his own production house, Roy Kapur Films.
Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Thadani is the Founder of AA Films, a non-studio distribution company.
Married the Torrent Group heir Aman Mehta in 2023. The multinational conglomerate’s subsidiaries include Torrent Pharma, where Aman Mehta currently serves as an Executive Director.