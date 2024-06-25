 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

7 Bollywood actresses who are married to businessmen

Image credits: Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy | Instagram

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor married longtime partner Anand Ahuja in 2018. Anand Ahuja is the Founder of Bhaane, a retail company, and the Co-founder of VegNonVeg, a sneaker store. 

Image credits: Instagram

2. Mouni Roy

The actress tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in 2022. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. 

Image credits: our own

3. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles with her husband.  

Image credits: Instagram

4. Juhi Chawla

Married Jay Mehta, The Mehta Group’s Chairman, in 1995. Jay Mehta's family conglomerate’s diversified portfolio includes investments in cement, packaging, sugar, engineering.

Image credits: Instagram /iamjuhichawla

5. Vidya Balan

Marries Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. After his brief stint as Managing Director at Disney India, Siddharth Roy Kapur set up his own production house, Roy Kapur Films.

Image credits: Vidya Balan/instagram

6. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Thadani is the Founder of AA Films, a non-studio distribution company. 

Image credits: Instagram

7. Sharmin Segal

Married the Torrent Group heir Aman Mehta in 2023. The multinational conglomerate’s subsidiaries include Torrent Pharma, where Aman Mehta currently serves as an Executive Director.

Image credits: instagram/Sharmin Segal
